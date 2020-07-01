Linda Osifo is Black, Beautiful & Proud

Award-winning Nollywood actress, model and philanthropist Linda Osifo has released these stunning new photos ahead of her birthday on July 27, 2020.

Linda is reflective as she adds another year to her life and she centres her thoughts on the power of being black and proud.

The dark-skinned actress believes that her skin colour is a rare gift that exudes beauty and confidence and she is really showing it off in these photos.

The actress says:

Seven is my lucky number, it symbolizes positivity and spiritual perfection. My birth month being in the seventh month is extremely special to me. I always feel great positive energy whenever it is my birth month.

She really owns her ‘melanin’ skin in these photos and we absolutely love to see it ❤️

Photo Credit: @photokulture