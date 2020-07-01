Connect with us

Scoop

Khafi wants Justice for the Murder of her Brother Alexander

Inspired Scoop Weddings

Catch all the Exciting Deets from Ultimate Love’s Rosie & Kachi’s Interview on Vanguard Allure Magazine | Read

Scoop

Nnedi Okorafor's list of upcoming TV/Film Projects is the Stuff of Greatness 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾

BN TV Scoop

August Alsina is Catching Us Up on his Life & Why He’s Been Away

Scoop

Igbos on Twitter are Sharing the Lasting Legacies of the Biafran War

Scoop

Lagos Lawmakers want the Renaming of Buildings, Monuments & Streets Named after Colonial Masters

Music Scoop

Finally! Wizkid is Dropping his "Made In Lagos" Album this Month 💃🏽

Movies & TV Scoop

Is There still Hope for the Diane & Elozonam Ship? Let's Fill You In On Tuesday's #BBNaija Reunion Show

Scoop

Bozoma Saint John is Netflix’s New Chief Marketing Officer

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji, Akin Omotoso, Cynthia Erivo are Now Members of The Academy

Scoop

Khafi wants Justice for the Murder of her Brother Alexander

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Three weeks ago, the news broke of the untimely passing of Khafi‘s 20-year-old brother, Alexander. He died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, and his killer(s) are yet to be found.

Khafi in an Instagram post shared said information of the whereabouts of her brother’s killer(s) will be of great help to her family.

On the 1st of January 2020, I had no idea I would be going into the 1st day of the second half of the year without my little brother. Almost a month on and the person who has broken my family still has not been found. The hardest thing was not being there for my brother when he cried out for help. I’m praying we can help him now. If you know who did this please come forward. I beg you. #HelpAlex.

According to BBC, Alex was shot dead close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. Alexander died after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush. According to detectives, a white Range Rover Evoque linked to the murder was later found burnt out three miles away. The police said they were yet to make any arrests.

In the video shared on Instagram, the Scotland yard police department says it is looking for the occupants of a white Range Rover SUV that was used on the night of the shooting.

Khafi believes justice must be served and the killers of her brother brought to book.

It is painful to now have this in my family. I joined back then because I wanted to make a difference and now I’m needing the difference to be made in our lives for my brother’s killers to be brought to justice. I wouldn’t wish this for my enemy. You do see it on TV that another black boy has been shot, another black boy has been stabbed. Alex is not just another black boy, he was such a lovely boy.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Ife Ibitokun: Navigating the Sometimes Murky Waters of Personal Relationships & Business Partnerships

Biodun Da Silva: Live… Remember to Live

Advertisement
css.php