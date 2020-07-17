Connect with us

Africa Teens Summit: Meet Megan Werner, 18 years old Who Co-built a Plane & flew it from Cairo to Capetown

Ayobami Esther: You Really Should Get a LinkedIn Profile Today

Grace Agada: How Do You Secure Your Finances In a World Of So Much Uncertainty?

#BNShareYourHustle: BeAdornedbyYettie is Your One-Stop Shop for African Inspired Fashion

Lola Ayangbayi: 5 Proofreading Tips for an Error-Free CV

Are you an Agricultural Entrepreneur? Here's a Chance to apply for the FCMB Agritech EPIC Pitch 2020

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who's Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

James Hope College gets celebrated for Excellence at the 4th Edition of the British Council Recognition & Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Money Matters with Nimi: So, With All That Is Going On With The World... Have You Taken a Good Look at Your Finances?

Have you been excited about an idea, something you felt was possible, only to share with others to hear that it’s not possible?  Megan Werner knows what this feels like.

Megan Werner is 18 years old but she has achieved so many things at her young age.

At the age of 13, she wrote her very own book called “It’s up to me: 7 ways to make a difference

Shortly after, the book was translated into Russian, became a bestseller, and started doing inspirational speaking right around the world places like Russia, Kazakhstan, America, and Canada.

In 2019, At the age of 17, Megan set out to do something unique; she founded a project called U-dream global where 20 teenagers build an aircraft and selected teenagers flew it from Cape Town to Cairo.  Megan accomplished this despite losing her dad while working on this.

Watch her talk during the African Teens summit, where she spoke about how she gathered a group of 20 teenagers to build a plane and fly it from Cairo to Cape Town.

If you enjoyed the talk, to keep the conversation going, the Africa Teens Summit team has launched Spotlight: A podcast for Teenagers in Africa. Subscribe to Spotlight on your favorite podcast player.

To stay updated on future events also follow Africa Teens Summit on social media:

Twitter: @africateensSMT
Instagram: @africateenssummit

