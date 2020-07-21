Catch Up on “MTV Shuga: Alone Together” Web Series with Two New Episodes

Connect with us

BN TV

There are two exciting episodes of MTV Shuga’s web series titled “Alone Together” for you to watch.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

On episode 50, Zamo tries to track her down new customer’s real identity – will she discover who Bandile really is?

On Episode 51, Dineo is shocked to find out who “Bandile” really is – is Sol still up to his old tricks? Q has a much-needed distraction for Lemo.

