Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

10 Things Social Media Users Have Discovered About the #BBNaija Season 5 Housemates

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija - Day 3: Early Morning Workouts, Introduction & First Diary Session

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We're Counting Down to Another Thrilling Season of "The Men’s Club"

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on "MTV Shuga: Alone Together" Web Series with Two New Episodes

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija – Day 2: Settling In, Catching Up & Nengi is the New HoH!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch #BBNaija Season 5 Housemates Introduce Themselves

BN TV Movies & TV

Ngozi Nwosu shares Her Story of Triumph over Health Challenges on "#WithChude"

BN TV Movies & TV

Binge Watch Six Episodes of "Best Friends in the World" Season 1

Movies & TV Scoop Style

This is a Preview of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the next 10 Weeks of #BBNaija

Movies & TV Scoop

10 Twists To Expect This #BBNaija Season | #BNxBBNaija5

Movies & TV

10 Things Social Media Users Have Discovered About the #BBNaija Season 5 Housemates

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Since the current Big Brother Naija housemates got into the house, social media has been buzzing with some uncovering, and we’ve found out some pretty interesting details about some of your favourite housemates.

Well, if you didn’t know, now you’ll know.

Let’s delve right in!

***

Praise

Ever since Praise got into Biggie’s house, photos from his recent proposal to his partner, identified as Wummy Omoniwa on Instagram, have surfaced.

Nengi

Before entering the house, beauty queen Nengi had already garnered a fan base for herself. She represented Bayelsa in the 2017 MBGN competition, and she was amongst the top five, winning the category for “Best Evening Wear“.

Laycon

In case you didn’t know Laycon is a fast-rising star, has an EP, an amazing rapper, and has worked with several Nigerian stars, well now you know. Everyone on social media wanted to know “Who Is Laycon?“, and they did find commendable things on him.

Neo

Does Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure ring a bell? Well, fans think he is related to BBNaija “Pepper Dem” housemate, and actress, Venita Akpofure. So we went on to do some digging and we found something interesting.

An old post of Venita and Neo at an event. Neo commented on the post, “Standing with the two most beautiful ladies❤@veezeebaybeh @yolandaokereke Love em both 4ever.😍”.

Related? Maybe, Maybe not!

View this post on Instagram

#HappyPeople #Family #iLoveThemSoMuch

A post shared by Yolanda Okereke (@yolandaokereke) on

Tolani Baj

Talking about her biggest achievement, she said, “After moving to Nigeria, I landed a job at one of the world’s leading music entertainment companies within four months. I guess simply following my dreams and instincts”. The ‘world’s leading music entertainment companies’ she was referring to Universal Music Group, fans also discovered she’s a YouTuber.

Wathoni

Wathoni is a yummy mum with an adorable son and we’ve got photos!

 

Ka3na

Ka3na is also a yummy mum with a beautiful daughter.

View this post on Instagram

HEART BEATS 🧡💙🤩

A post shared by KA3NA BBNaija Housemate (@official_ka3na) on

View this post on Instagram

TIMELESS😇

A post shared by KA3NA BBNaija Housemate (@official_ka3na) on

Erica

Not only is she a BBNaija housemate, but also a Nollywood actress and a model. Erica who plays the role of Nifemi in the movie “Hire A Woman” had an impressive 4/5 review rate on her performance in the movie. The movie which is currently showing on Netflix is a follow-up to ”Hire a man,” which was produced by Chinneylove Eze.

Prince

Did you know that Nelson Enwerem Prince won Mr Nigeria 2018 and Mr World Nigeria 2019 beauty pageant? Well, now you know.

Kiddwaya

The fitness enthusiast is yet another housemate causing a buzz on social media. Social media users discovered he comes from a wealthy family, and his father has been revealed to be Nigerian billionaire businessman, Terry Waya. Quite interesting.

What have you discovered about your faves? Let us know in the comment section.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

“Detty Pig!” Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You’d Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Products or People – What’s Your Focus as a Business Owner?

The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Death May Be Final But Grief Is Not

Advertisement
css.php