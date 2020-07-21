Connect with us

A Huge Win for Wana Udobang - She's been Accepted into the International Writing Programme at Iowa

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

#BNQuoteoftheDay

“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” - Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Death May Be Final But Grief Is Not

Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Watch 14-Year-Old Filmmaker Richard Yusuff talk about making Sci-Fi Films at the Africa Teens Summit

Winds of Change: From the Desk of Dr. Tony Rapu, Senior Pastor, Freedom Foundation

#BNQuoteoftheDay

A Huge Win for Wana Udobang – She’s been Accepted into the International Writing Programme at Iowa

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

It’s another win for poet and spoken word artist Want Udobang as she has been accepted for the prestigious International Writing Programme at the University of Iowa.

Wana shared the news on her Twitter, writing excitedly:

Your girl is going to be an international writing programme resident in IOWA in the spring next year. Still pinching myself.

The US Mission to Nigeria also shared the news, congratulating her. The wrote:

Award-winning poet & writer Wana Udobang has been chosen to join the 54th International Writing Program Fall Residency at the University of Iowa, courtesy of the U.S. State Dept. In February, she will join 29 other distinguished writers from across the globe. Congrats!

Wana, who has released three poetry albums, including “Transcendence” will join 29 other writers from across the globe where they will give readings and lectures and share their work with others and the writing community at the University of Iowa, the world’s oldest and largest multinational writing residency.

The United States Consul General Claire Pierangelo, congratulating Wana, said:

This is an extremely competitive program and we are proud to have you represent Nigeria.

Your accomplishments as a poet and writer are well-known and we hope this is an opportunity for you to take time to focus on your writing, connect with well-established writers from around the globe, learn more about the United States, and contribute to literature courses both at the University of Iowa and across the country.

Other Nigerian writers who have attended the International Writing Programme include Cyprian EkwensiOla RotimiLola Shoneyin and Amara Nicole Okolo.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

