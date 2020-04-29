WanaWana’s New Poetry Album “Transcendence” is All About the Family Circle | Listen

Multi-disciplinary artist, Wana Udobang also known as WanaWana has announced the release of her latest body of work “Transcendence” a poetry album that fuses music and spoken word.

The poetry album features 11 tracks that play like a semi audio-biography that taps into the soul of the listener.

On the process of creating the album, Udobang said:

I have always said that poetry for me is prayer, affirmation, incantation, song, worship, healing, and a lifeline. Art for me is the closest thing to divine.

And I truly mean it when I say that.

I poured all of myself into this body of work and I am as petrified as I am proud of sharing it with you. I hope that you can enjoy it as much as we did creating it. I present to you Transcendence. So please feast. None of this work would have been possible without the incredible and outstanding musicianship of @femi.leye. Femi took on this project like it belonged to him forfeiting sleep and family time of which I will continue to be eternally grateful.

To Dare Omisore for his magic touch

Listen to the album below: