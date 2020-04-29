Connect with us

Music

WanaWana's New Poetry Album "Transcendence" is All About the Family Circle | Listen

Music Scoop

There's Possibly a Baby on the Way for Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, According to this Report

Music

New Video: Oritsefemi - Obey

BN TV Music

For Kel P the Beat Always Comes First... WATCH His Interview with The Recording Academy

Music

New Music: TOBi - Hoilday

Music

New Video: Pepenazi - Body

Music

New Music: Jaywon feat. Save Fame - Stay Safe

Music

New Music: Coffee Brown feat. Callimagic - Desire

Music Scoop

Davido gets CNN’s Recognition for his Philanthropy 👏🏽

Music

Broda Shaggi Freestyles New Single “Kwarantine” on AKtivated Sessions | Watch

Music

WanaWana’s New Poetry Album “Transcendence” is All About the Family Circle | Listen

BellaNaija.com

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Multi-disciplinary artist, Wana Udobang also known as WanaWana has announced the release of her latest body of work “Transcendence” a poetry album that fuses music and spoken word.

The poetry album features 11 tracks that play like a semi audio-biography that taps into the soul of the listener.

On the process of creating the album, Udobang said:

I have always said that poetry for me is prayer, affirmation, incantation, song, worship, healing, and a lifeline. Art for me is the closest thing to divine.
And I truly mean it when I say that.
I poured all of myself into this body of work and I am as petrified as I am proud of sharing it with you. I hope that you can enjoy it as much as we did creating it. I present to you Transcendence. So please feast.

None of this work would have been possible without the incredible and outstanding musicianship of @femi.leye. Femi took on this project like it belonged to him forfeiting sleep and family time of which I will continue to be eternally grateful.
To Dare Omisore for his magic touch

Listen to the album below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Spare a Thought For Your Domestic Staff… They’re Also Affected by COVID-19

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Storytelling Techniques to Help Create Better Brand Messaging

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php