There’s Possibly a Baby on the Way for Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, According to this Report

American supermodel, Gigi Hadid, and her longtime boyfriend, British singer Zayn Malik are possibly expecting their first child together.

According to TMZ, the couple, who rekindled their relationship in December, is said to be already twenty weeks along with the pregnancy. They were last pictured together at the weekend when the model rang in her birthday with Zayn by her side.

Gigi was seen grinning broadly as she held up huge helium balloons while wearing some high waisted jeans and a black jumper.