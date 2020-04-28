Movies & TV
10 TikTok Videos from Lilian Esoro that Prove she’s an Actress Extraordinare 😂
Have you watched any of Lilian Esoro’s TikTok videos? If you haven’t, you’re missing on a lot of fun and laughter. One app that has kept everyone happy while staying indoors, and has made us beam from ear to ear, easing us from panic during this period is TikTok.
To be honest, she’s an actress extraordinaire, and these TikTok videos prove it all.
Check on it!
Everybody stay indoor ooo. Corona is OUTSIDE! I think I’m officially done with TikTok 😂 Thanks for also verifying my TikTok account as well T 💞 My signing out video. 😩😩 @femibadejo you made me do this. So enjoy 😂 One of the many things I love about being an actor is the ability to be versatile. The fact that I can be whosoever, is a beautiful experience. Role PLAYing is bliss. My WORK is PLAY! My PLAY is WORK! #Actingchronicles 🤎🤎 I see all the love and comments. Thank you all. Major Shoutout to all the Actors. More characters to your sleeves. Y’all are doing amazingly good 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍💙 Stay safe out there guys. Covid19 is real. This too shall pass 🙏 Peace and love.