We’re Getting Another Season of South African Netflix Series “Queen Sono”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The first season of Netflix’s first African Original Series,“Queen Sono” was undeniably a huge success, fans loved every bit of it and wanted more.

If you’re yet to watch the first season, you really need to.

Guess what: The second season of the six-part spy-thriller movie, “Queen Sono”, is in the works and it promises to be even more thrilling.

Written and created by comedian Kagiso Lediga, “Queen Sono” sees Pearl Thusi playing the role of an unconventional spy who is devoted to protecting the people of Africa. However, during one of her assignments, she unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her own mother’s death which subsequently leads her on a mission to uncover the truth.

The series stars Pearl Thusi alongside VuyoDabula, Chiedza Mhende, Kate Liquorish.

Although the premiere date for season two is yet to be announced.

Here’s a clip of the announcement from Pearl Thusi.

