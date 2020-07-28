Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Zamo tells Dineo How She Feels about Warning Mbali on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Osas Ighodaro, Jammal Ibrahim & Udoka Oyeka star in Kenim Obaigbena's Upcoming Drama "A Second Husband"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 8: A New HoH, Biggie Nominates Everyone and More Highlights

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Can You Guess Who These #BBNaija Lockdown Housemates Are?

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's Episode Four of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye’s Web Series “Abattoir”

Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: You'll Love these 5 Photos of Nengi as a Beauty Queen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tonto Dikeh talks Forgiveness & Stereotype in Nollywood in New Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 7: The Housemates put their Hairstyling Skills to Test, Crazy Love Tales & an Eviction Twist

Movies & TV Scoop

Drama, Party, Drama... Get the Scoop of What Went Down on #BBNaija Day 6

Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: You’ve got to See these Photos of Prince as Mr World Nigeria

Movies & TV

Zamo tells Dineo How She Feels about Warning Mbali on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

On this new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together“, Zamo‘s saloon lease gets cancelled while Antwan get’s uncomfortable about his health status. Meanwhile, Khalil finds out what his mother would do if he wasn’t successful.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the corona virus pandemic.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adanna Elechi: The Mistake I Made with My Debut Novel – The Cover

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Sola Amadi: Strive For Excellence at All Times

Money Matters with Nimi: Now that ‘Long Vac’ is Finally Here, What Are You Gonna Do with It?

Ene Abah: Nigeria’s International Image & the Blight of Internet Fraud

Advertisement
css.php