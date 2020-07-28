Zamo tells Dineo How She Feels about Warning Mbali on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On this new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together“, Zamo‘s saloon lease gets cancelled while Antwan get’s uncomfortable about his health status. Meanwhile, Khalil finds out what his mother would do if he wasn’t successful.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the corona virus pandemic.

Watch the episode below: