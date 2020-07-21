New Music + Video: Koffee – Lockdown

Koffee releases a brand new single and music video titled “Lockdown”.

The Yannick Reid-directed visual sees the Grammy winner back home in Jamaica, spending time with her friends and taking advantage of what the island has to offer. Koffee records the track in a stunning mansion before driving through scenic routes, enjoying fresh fruits and hanging out by the beach.

“Lockdown” serves as the first release this year 2020.

Listen to the track:

Watch the video below: