New Music + Video: Koffee – Lockdown

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Koffee releases a brand new single and music video titled “Lockdown”.

The Yannick Reid-directed visual sees the Grammy winner back home in Jamaica, spending time with her friends and taking advantage of what the island has to offer. Koffee records the track in a stunning mansion before driving through scenic routes, enjoying fresh fruits and hanging out by the beach.

“Lockdown” serves as the first release this year 2020.

Listen to the track:

Watch the video below:

