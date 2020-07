Sisi Yemmie is back with another recipe. On this episode, she’s showing us how to make basil pasta. This recipe is perfect for anyone who needs a quick meal.

Ingredients

BasilPenne Pasta (you can use Spaghetti)

Cherry Tomatoes

Scotch Bonnet

Onions

Tomato Paste

Vegetable Oil

Salt

Thyme

Chicken/Beef Seasoning

Watch the video below: