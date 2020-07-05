Connect with us

Promotions

Become a Landlord, Own an Affordable Luxury Condominium with Sujimoto for 54M

Promotions

Build & Renovate your Dream Home with the Best Luxury Developers - SUJIMOTO

Promotions

Hurry! Dial *901*13# to Send Money across Africa and Beyond with Ease #AccessAfrica

Promotions

For its 8th Anniversary, Jumia Nigeria rewards Customers with Amazing Giveaways + Slashes Prices by over 80%

Events Promotions

Join the #BlowAWhistle Campaign & Take a Stand against Rape

Promotions

Unemployed? Here's a Chance to Earn & Make Money through the CICOD Affiliate Programme

News Promotions

Ariston donates 600-Litres Capacity Water Heaters to Lagos State COVID-19 Response Team

News Promotions

Nominate a Great Teacher Today! Entries Open for the 6th Edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year

Promotions

Yvonne Orji – “Momma, I made it” is a Breath of Fresh Air, on DStv Premium

Promotions

FirstBank empowers Women through FirstGem Online Community

Promotions

Become a Landlord, Own an Affordable Luxury Condominium with Sujimoto for 54M

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

With just 54m, you too can own your dream home in Africa’s most affluent neighborhood – Banana Island. Driven by quality and design, every Sujimoto home surpasses the competition, offering exceptional ROI and high rental value, making it the number one choice of residence in Banana Island.

Introducing, The LeonardoBySujimoto, inspired by iconic 16th-century Italian artist, Leonardo da Vinci. It is the uncommon fusion of quality at an affordable price and an unmatched finishing. A magnificent edifice with extraordinary state-of-the-art features such as full home automation, award-winning Zaha Hadid sanitary wares, standard IMAX Cinema, Infinity Swimming Pool, Jetty and so much more.

It’s unlikely you’ll find such affordable luxury anywhere in the world. A sheer epitome of luxury living in the heart of Banana Island.

This distinctive project utilizes the Blitz Construct strategy; an exclusive concept developed by Sujimoto; a momentum of ingenuity and professionalism releasing electrifying & groundbreaking Architecture like never before.

Be amongst the 1% of the 1% to own a stake in this luxury Condominium. The ‘LeonardoBySujimoto’ is coming.

We build the future at Sujimoto, the question is ‘Are you ready?’

Take advantage of this 2 weeks opportunity today!

For more details send a mail to [email protected]

#Sujimoto #Luxury #BananaIsland #Architecture #LuxuryRealEstate 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Advertisement
css.php