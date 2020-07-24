Connect with us

Taylor Swift's New Album "Folklore" is Totally Worth the Wait

Taylor Swift's New Album "Folklore" is Totally Worth the Wait

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Taylor Swift has released her eighth studio album titled “Folklore“, one she wrote and recorded entirely in isolation.

Announcing the new project on Instagram, she said, “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening,” she wrote, likely referencing her cancelled tour for her August 2019 album, “Lover.” “But there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen.”

She had help from co-writers like Bon Iver, the Grammy Award-winning indie crooner, and the prolific producer and songwriter and frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

View this post on Instagram

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” she wrote. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Listen to the full album below:

Watch the music video for “Cardigan“.

