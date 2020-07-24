Taylor Swift’s New Album “Folklore” is Totally Worth the Wait

Taylor Swift has released her eighth studio album titled “Folklore“, one she wrote and recorded entirely in isolation.

Announcing the new project on Instagram, she said, “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening,” she wrote, likely referencing her cancelled tour for her August 2019 album, “Lover.” “But there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen.”

She had help from co-writers like Bon Iver, the Grammy Award-winning indie crooner, and the prolific producer and songwriter and frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” she wrote. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

