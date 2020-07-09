Connect with us

BN TV

Get to Know More about Taaooma & her Bae on "Time Out With Taaooma"

BN TV Relationships

Stop Leaving Vital Information Out - Toke Makinwa has a Message for Men

BN TV Music

You'll love Kaliné's cover of "Jerusalema" by Master KG, Nomcebo & Burna Boy

BN TV Music

Let Johnny Drille Blow You Away with his Virtual Concert

BN TV

Level Up Your Instant Noodles with this Stir Fry Recipe by Sisi Jemimah

BN TV

Dineo stands up for Herself on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Music

Skales performs Back to Back Hits on uduX's "Tun'd Up"

BN TV

A Chill Day in the Life of Dimma Umeh - Recipe Fails & Movies

BN TV

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV

You Need to Watch this Video about how most "Nigerian Scams" actually aren't Nigerian

BN TV

Get to Know More about Taaooma & her Bae on “Time Out With Taaooma”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On this episode of “Time Out With Taaooma“, Taaooma and her fiancé, Abdulaziz “Abula” Dimeji, play a fun couples game tagged, “Who Is More Likely To?”

During the course of the game, Taaooma and Abula answer the questions by pushing each other’s heads into a bowl of water.

Watch the fun couple play:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

2 Comments

  1. Abigael

    July 9, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    You guys cracked my ribs.Awwwn looking forward to see more.

    Reply

    • Yetunde

      July 9, 2020 at 2:47 pm

      Abula is “iya tao”. I see where all the replies come from.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Adeboye Adeyemi: 4 Ways To Remain Relevant As A Young Leader Post COVID-19

Ask Shade: My Uncle’s Covid-Related Death Is Making My Mum Consider Asking My Father To Write a Will

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya’s Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php