Get to Know More about Taaooma & her Bae on “Time Out With Taaooma”
On this episode of “Time Out With Taaooma“, Taaooma and her fiancé, Abdulaziz “Abula” Dimeji, play a fun couples game tagged, “Who Is More Likely To?”
During the course of the game, Taaooma and Abula answer the questions by pushing each other’s heads into a bowl of water.
Abigael
July 9, 2020 at 1:56 pm
You guys cracked my ribs.Awwwn looking forward to see more.
Yetunde
July 9, 2020 at 2:47 pm
Abula is “iya tao”. I see where all the replies come from.