For the Metropolitan Man – Zaddiz Clothing presents its Resort 2020 Collection

BellaNaija Style

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Menswear brand Zaddiz Clothing has unveiled its resort 2020 collection themed ‘Metropolitan Monarch’.

According to the brand:

This new offering is a collection of timeless easy wear inspired by traditional designs – funky, stylish and very relatable across the different age demographic.

The collection was designed based on current trends and needs of several fashionable men. The need to wear natives but in a modern and stylish way; and the trend of styling it the cosmopolitan way. Every piece of the collection is a well-balanced palette of subtle and solid colours.

It is the desire of the brand that casual, easy wear traditional looks become not only a style staple but something to be included in fast fashion. The collection shoot is divided into two: the campaign which was editorially styled in an aspirational way and the lookbook inspired by the flow of the ocean.

See the full collection below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits
Fashion Brand: Zaddiz Clothing @zaddiz.clothing
Campaign Models: @chris_okagbue and @jibola_dabo
Look Book Models: @ghaffir.bello of @ledmodelmgt
Creative Direction: Nelly Mesik @nellymesik
Photography: @trans4mazfotography

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

