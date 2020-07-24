For the Metropolitan Man – Zaddiz Clothing presents its Resort 2020 Collection

Menswear brand Zaddiz Clothing has unveiled its resort 2020 collection themed ‘Metropolitan Monarch’.

According to the brand:

This new offering is a collection of timeless easy wear inspired by traditional designs – funky, stylish and very relatable across the different age demographic.

The collection was designed based on current trends and needs of several fashionable men. The need to wear natives but in a modern and stylish way; and the trend of styling it the cosmopolitan way. Every piece of the collection is a well-balanced palette of subtle and solid colours.

It is the desire of the brand that casual, easy wear traditional looks become not only a style staple but something to be included in fast fashion. The collection shoot is divided into two: the campaign which was editorially styled in an aspirational way and the lookbook inspired by the flow of the ocean.

See the full collection below

Credits

Fashion Brand: Zaddiz Clothing @zaddiz.clothing

Campaign Models: @chris_okagbue and @jibola_dabo

Look Book Models: @ghaffir.bello of @ledmodelmgt

Creative Direction: Nelly Mesik @nellymesik

Photography: @trans4mazfotography