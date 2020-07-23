How to Style The Fancy Pyjamas Trend, According to Sika Osei

Sika Osei just proved to us that the power of a fancy pyjama look continues to wax strong this season.

Fancy pyjamas have been gaining momentum in recent years, and they have proven their staying power as a wardrobe essential in the last few months – especially since we are all more or less stuck at home.

On the ‘gram Sika Osei kept it casual, giving the trend her own spin, opting to pair her mint green pyjamas with feather detail with classic denim. For her beauty look, she went for an overall neutral look with a pop of colour in a deeper green on her lids, a shoulder length bob completed the look.

Do you love it?

Credits

Top by- @dosaccra

