Style
You Need To Watch This New Business Of Influence Series by Estare!
Estare has started a new series focused on the business of influencing! For everyone who is interested in the behind the scenes wheeling and dealing of wielding influence as a global content creator – this one is for you!
On her Instagram she shared:
Let’s Talk: Big Business w/ Daisy Boateng
who is ready for another live session- in a series of open, honest and real conversations, this Sunday I’ll be joined by the inspiring @daisyboateng!
In this session we’ll be delving into the life of L’Oreal’s global marketing director and the @thestepupsorority founder Daisy Boateng!
We will be discussing topics around identity, representation along with:
• beating imposter syndrome
• Understanding what mega-brands are looking for when considering influencer for partnerships/ campaigns
• Staying motivated in your professional career
* How will COVID changed the way brands work with influencers in the coming years
* Supporting the under-represented, and being a role model
Watch the full video below!
View this post on Instagram