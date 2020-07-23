Connect with us

Style

You Need To Watch This New Business Of Influence Series by Estare!

Style

How to Style The Fancy Pyjamas Trend, According to Sika Osei

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Hottest Style & Beauty Stories You Need To Check Out RN

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 346

Style

12 Times Kiki Osinbajo Made Us Love Her Cool Girl Style

Style

12 #WFH Outfits That Are Super Easy to Put Together

Style

#BBNaija Stars Omashola, Sir Dee & More Shine in Veens Clothing's New Collection!

Style

12 Kenyan It Girl–Approved Looks That Are Perfect for Summer

Style

15 Easy Outfit Formulas, Courtesy Mzansi's Top BellaStylistas

Style

Torlowei Is The Lingerie Brand Fashion Girls Love, And You Should Too

Style

You Need To Watch This New Business Of Influence Series by Estare!

BellaNaija Style

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Estare has started a new series focused on the business of influencing! For everyone who is interested in the behind the scenes wheeling and dealing of wielding influence as a global content creator – this one is for you!

On her Instagram she shared:

Let’s Talk: Big Business w/ Daisy Boateng

who is ready for another live session- in a series of open, honest and real conversations, this Sunday I’ll be joined by the inspiring @daisyboateng! ⁣
In this session we’ll be delving into the life of L’Oreal’s global marketing director and the @thestepupsorority founder Daisy Boateng!
We will be discussing topics around identity, representation along with:
• beating imposter syndrome
• Understanding what mega-brands are looking for when considering influencer for partnerships/ campaigns
• Staying motivated in your professional career
* How will COVID changed the way brands work with influencers in the coming years
* Supporting the under-represented, and being a role model

Watch the full video below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E S T A R E (@estaregrams) on

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

BN Book Review: Dear Alaere by Eriye Onagoruwa | Review By Seyon Patience Hundeyin

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson: Reputation Management – Lessons from an Entangled Trio

Beyond The Three: ‘Avugna Vugna’- Jerry Spotlights the Strength of the Mafa People in Borno & Adamawa States

Advertisement
css.php