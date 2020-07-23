You Need To Watch This New Business Of Influence Series by Estare!

Estare has started a new series focused on the business of influencing! For everyone who is interested in the behind the scenes wheeling and dealing of wielding influence as a global content creator – this one is for you!

On her Instagram she shared:

Let’s Talk: Big Business w/ Daisy Boateng who is ready for another live session- in a series of open, honest and real conversations, this Sunday I’ll be joined by the inspiring @daisyboateng! ⁣

In this session we’ll be delving into the life of L’Oreal’s global marketing director and the @thestepupsorority founder Daisy Boateng!

We will be discussing topics around identity, representation along with:

• beating imposter syndrome

• Understanding what mega-brands are looking for when considering influencer for partnerships/ campaigns

• Staying motivated in your professional career

* How will COVID changed the way brands work with influencers in the coming years

* Supporting the under-represented, and being a role model

Watch the full video below!

