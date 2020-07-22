Connect with us

Zainab & Abba's Pre-wedding Shoot is Your Dose of Sweetness Today

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 346

To Our Forever! Chidinma & Ugo's Traditional Wedding in Anambra

He Just Couldn't Take His Eyes Off Her! Chiamaka & Chijioke's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Catch Up on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

BN Wedding Video : Delali & Kobby's Wedding in Ghana

BN Bridal: The Zyellegant by Ghanaian Actor Zynnell Zuh

They Were High School Mates! Nancy & Jessy's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

See Obianuju & Chidube's 20 Guests Wedding in Lagos

Yes to Forever With You! Ella & Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Zainab & Abba’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Your Dose of Sweetness Today

5 hours ago

Zainab and Abba’s pre-wedding shoot captured by Bedge Pictures is giving us all the sweetness and love we need for today. There’s just something about how calm, soothing and loving their moments were captured. The smiles on their faces, the way they were looking at each other and the love they share is just everything we need for today.

In each outfit, their beauty and love were definitely radiating. The couple got married last weekend but for now, let’s see their pre-wedding shoot. Of course, www.bellanaijaweddings.com is still your plug for love, weddings and everything in between.

 

 

 

 

 

Credits

Photography: @bedgepictures
Planner: @exquisiteluxuryevents
Makeup: @jideofstola
Blue attire: @hudayya
Red & Cream attire: @msmakor

 

BellaNaija Weddings

css.php