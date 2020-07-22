AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 346

@lacesandwrapfabrics Gele by @gele_by_segunlagos
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Planner @tessallureevents
AsoEbiBella in @kykeof_stylesavvy
@_timini
Asoke @b_ajideclothing Jewelry @ordawyse_jewels Gele @gele_by_segunlagos Belle @_petitemodels
Photography by @glitteratiphotography . MUA @lolamewu
#Ebuka @ebuka in @Atafo.official : beads @lush_jewels : 📷 @theoladayo
Makeup @dimpleartistry Gele @mr_tee_gele Photography @ts.imagery_events Accessories @jbijewels Beads @justbeadit_ng Robe @adopolra_creations Asooke @zeemiranda_crafts
@thebrowniegram
@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames Makeup @ariyike_mua Hair @t.e.t__ Photography @chuckdaniels_
@mac_couture
Dress @mauchio_kutz MUA @flawlessbybee
@iwantdjduffey Photographer- @mo_storyteller Assistant- @therachellegray Wardrobe Stylist- @say.nikko Hair- @iam_jonathan_ : @kendrasboutique Makeup- @shelsealuxe Dress – @whatchamacallitboutique
@idia.aisien in @topefnr
@cedarplanet_clothing
@lindaosifo in @kikstylish
@bibichristophers
@a_yinna
@jeffbankz Fit – @veensclothing1 📸- @aysug
@chiomagoodhair in @turbantempest
@iambisola Rocking @hue_rtw by @flowfabrics
Adedolapo_s
@esianderson in @xesi_apparel
@mariam_owusu_poku in @true.fond
@official_mercyeke
MUA – @cattysglam_mua
@inidimaokojie
@oummujallow
@glory_emmanuel0 MUA- @glammedbyglow Outfit- @nimorah_stitches Photo- @patrick_inis_photography
Dress @xesi_apparel Model @abyna_glitters Makeup @alluresi_artistry Accessories @gwyneth_beautycourt
@ucjas_clothiers
@o4omoyeme Glam by @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry Photography @simplygifted_photography
@shalomchristopher_ @mmachristopher in @mmazcouture
@pamdee_fashion
@iamifiokakan in @houseofborah
@officialozo__
@violaflair
@mevesi.ng
@theoviatwinandruel
Photo- @riasolanke
Fabric by @harank_fabrics Captured by @kiwigoldphotography
Photo by @001photographyng
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!