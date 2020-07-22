Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 346

Style

12 Times Kiki Osinbajo Made Us Love Her Cool Girl Style

Style

12 #WFH Outfits That Are Super Easy to Put Together

Style

#BBNaija Stars Omashola, Sir Dee & More Shine in Veens Clothing's New Collection!

Style

12 Kenyan It Girl–Approved Looks That Are Perfect for Summer

Style

15 Easy Outfit Formulas, Courtesy Mzansi's Top BellaStylistas

Style

Torlowei Is The Lingerie Brand Fashion Girls Love, And You Should Too

Style

In Beautiful News, Orange Culture Just Released It's SS21 Collection 'The Faces in the Cloud'

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Kim Oprah, Toju Foyeh, Bonang Matheba, Ebuka Obi Uchendu & More

Movies & TV Scoop Style

This is a Preview of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the next 10 Weeks of #BBNaija

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 346

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

@lacesandwrapfabrics Gele by @gele_by_segunlagos

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Planner @tessallureevents

AsoEbiBella in @kykeof_stylesavvy

@_timini

Asoke @b_ajideclothing Jewelry @ordawyse_jewels Gele @gele_by_segunlagos Belle @_petitemodels

Photography by @glitteratiphotography . MUA @lolamewu

#Ebuka @ebuka in @Atafo.official : beads @lush_jewels : 📷 @theoladayo

Makeup @dimpleartistry Gele @mr_tee_gele Photography @ts.imagery_events Accessories @jbijewels Beads @justbeadit_ng Robe @adopolra_creations Asooke @zeemiranda_crafts

@thebrowniegram

 

@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames Makeup @ariyike_mua Hair @t.e.t__ Photography @chuckdaniels_

@mac_couture

Dress @mauchio_kutz MUA @flawlessbybee

@iwantdjduffey Photographer- @mo_storyteller Assistant- @therachellegray Wardrobe Stylist- @say.nikko Hair- @iam_jonathan_ : @kendrasboutique Makeup- @shelsealuxe Dress – @whatchamacallitboutique

@idia.aisien in @topefnr

@cedarplanet_clothing

@lindaosifo in @kikstylish

@bibichristophers

@a_yinna

@jeffbankz Fit – @veensclothing1 📸- @aysug

@chiomagoodhair in @turbantempest

@iambisola Rocking @hue_rtw by @flowfabrics

Adedolapo_s

 

@esianderson in @xesi_apparel

@mariam_owusu_poku in @true.fond

@official_mercyeke
MUA – @cattysglam_mua

@inidimaokojie

@oummujallow

@glory_emmanuel0 MUA- @glammedbyglow Outfit- @nimorah_stitches Photo- @patrick_inis_photography

Dress @xesi_apparel Model @abyna_glitters Makeup @alluresi_artistry Accessories @gwyneth_beautycourt

@ucjas_clothiers

@o4omoyeme Glam by @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry Photography @simplygifted_photography

@shalomchristopher_ @mmachristopher in @mmazcouture

@pamdee_fashion

@iamifiokakan in @houseofborah

@officialozo__

@violaflair

@mevesi.ng

@theoviatwinandruel

Photo- @riasolanke

Fabric by @harank_fabrics Captured by @kiwigoldphotography

Photo by @001photographyng

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Sylvester Kay-Adade: How We Dropped the Ball on Raising Boys to Men

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

“Detty Pig!” Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You’d Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Products or People – What’s Your Focus as a Business Owner?

Advertisement
css.php