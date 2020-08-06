Kassy confides in Azeez about her past on Episode 6 of “My Name is A-Zed”

There are two exciting new episodes of The Naked Convos’ (TNC) new web series titled “My Name is A-Zed” for you to watch.

On episode 5, Azeez leaves Princess’ house and he gets a call informing him his mom is in the hospital. He travels down to Ibadan where the doctor informs him that his mom’s heart is failing and they need to perform a surgery in 3 months to save her. On his way back to Lagos Azeez meets Fadekemi before going back to Princess.

Episode 6

Azeez and Dare finally talk and Dare expresses how she has been feeling about his questionable movements. Azeez picks up Kassy and they end up back in her apartment where she confides in him about her past.