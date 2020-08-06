Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Kassy confides in Azeez about her past on Episode 6 of “My Name is A-Zed”

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Life Before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these Tracks from Trikytee

BN TV

Meet the Newest Vlogger in Town, Ini Dima-Okojie!

BN TV Scoop

Toyin Abraham Is Keeping It Real with Her Pregnancy Journey on this Vlog

BN TV

IamDodos shares Secrets to increasing YouTube Views with Akah Nnani on "Akah Bants"

BN TV Comedy

Twyse Ereme portrays Cab Drivers in Nigeria on New Skit

BN TV Music

Maleek Berry serves up Visualizer for "Balance" feat. Tiwa Savage

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is appreciating Friends who Always Spill Good Tea on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Zamo's Beauty Brand Seems to be Growing Fast On This Episode Of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Aminu is on the Verge of Losing Everything on Episode 3 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

BN TV

Kassy confides in Azeez about her past on Episode 6 of “My Name is A-Zed”

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There are two exciting new episodes of The Naked Convos’ (TNC) new web series titled “My Name is A-Zed” for you to watch.

On episode 5, Azeez leaves Princess’ house and he gets a call informing him his mom is in the hospital. He travels down to Ibadan where the doctor informs him that his mom’s heart is failing and they need to perform a surgery in 3 months to save her. On his way back to Lagos Azeez meets Fadekemi before going back to Princess.

Episode 6

Azeez and Dare finally talk and Dare expresses how she has been feeling about his questionable movements. Azeez picks up Kassy and they end up back in her apartment where she confides in him about her past.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php