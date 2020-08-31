Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Career Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Career Features Inspired

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features Inspired

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

BN TV Career

Mohammed Yussuf Is All About Utilizing Emerging Technology to Tackle Issues in Africa on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Features Inspired

Moses Ogunsola of Oníbàtà Mall is Our #BellaNaijMCM this Week!

Career Features Inspired

The Bitter-Sweet Experience of Being A Lawyer in Nigeria

Career Features

Osasogie Omoigui: Finding Balance As A Creative

Career

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

 

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight on Abifarin Babatunde, a serial entrepreneur who’s committed to making life and living easier and better, from Kano, Nigeria.

Abifarin is the Director of Project Development at ArewaWifi, an area Wi-fi service offered by independent Data resell partners. Its services are designed to provide low-cost internet connections in multiple locations across Nigeria.

ArewaWifi connects people with internet data and those who need them, so at the end of the day, the owner gets a profit and the user enjoys cheap internet access.

Abifarin is also the Product Development Manager at ArewaKasuwa & Logistics, a smart online food marketplace with a farm-to-table approach that provides food supply cheaper than the market price.

He’s the Director of Arewa Technology Hub, which creates tech based solution by incubating and accelerating startups for product launch and market entry with sustainable business growth. It also runs a digital academy and provides career development trainings.

During his mandatory National Youth Service, Abifarin started a business – Kopaskonet – an estate agency that makes available a furnished apartment for corps members for the period of their service year.

ArewaKasuwa & Logistics was one of the 200 businesses selected for the inaugural Forbes Digital Startup Accelerator Program in 2020.

We celebrate Abifarin for being an inspiration in entrepreneurship and for solving everyday problems.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Advertisement
css.php