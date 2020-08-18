Connect with us

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid & Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

BN TV Music

All The Must-See BTS Moments From Tiwa Savage’s "Koroba" Music Video

BN TV Music

You’ll love Broda Shaggi’s cover of (Wonda Fool)“Wonderful” by Burna Boy

Music Scoop

PSquare Back Together? This Is Peter Okoye's Response

Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Motivating us with Newly Released Video for 2010 Hit Song "Get Busy"

Music

We Have the Tracklist of Fireboy DML's forthcoming Album "Apollo" (there's a Wande Coal Feature!)

Music Scoop

Burna Boy’s "Twice As Tall" Album spotted on London & New York Billboards

BN TV Music

Chike's Performance of "Out of Love" on "Music Is..." Will Move You

Music

New Video: Anii - Kampe

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold is Introducing "AfroPop Vol. 1" to You with Beautiful Words of Wisdom

Music

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid & Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s no news that the Obamas have a great taste in music. Well, the former USA president, Barack Obama just shared the list of songs that’s been getting him through summer in quarantine.

He starred the artists on his playlist who will be performing at this week’s DNC, which kicks off Monday and runs through Thursday, August 20, in preparation for the November 3, 2020, presidential election.

He wrote:

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer –– including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention.

As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it.

From Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer’s “Already”, to Jorja Smith and Burna Boy‘s “Be Honest“, Khalid, Disclosure, Davido and Tems‘ “Know Your Worth” remix, and Wizkid and H.E.R.’s joint “Smile”.

The playlist also features, Chika, an American rapper, born to Nigerian-American parents.

Other notable additions include Rihanna and Drake‘s 2016 track “Work;” Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé‘s “Savage” remix, Mac Miller‘s “Blue World” and Anderson. Paak‘s “Lockdown”.

Last year, the Obamas made a summer 2019 playlist that featured Rema‘s “Iron Man”, Koffee‘s “Toast” and others. He also shared his favorite songs of 2019.

See the list below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Emeka Chinagorom: This is Possibly How you Get to a Sad Lonely Death if You’re Gay and Nigerian

Advertisement
css.php