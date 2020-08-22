Connect with us

Esther Is 24, Sexy & Glowing 🎉

Burna Boy's “Twice As Tall” debuts at No. 5 on UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart!

Get All the Scoop on #BBNaija Day 33

Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Getting Ready to Pop!

Which of The #BBNaija "Lockdown" Housemate is Dominating Google Search?

Here’s How the Housemates are Holding up with Biggie still on Vacation – Highlights of #BBNaija Day 32

Meet Tori Keeche, the First Lady of MarlianMusic

Issa Rae is All About Elevating Black Creatives on the Latest Cover of The Hollywood Reporter

#BBNaija Day - 31: A Memorable Birthday for Vee, Love Bits & Biggie’s New Rules

Kaisha Answers 10 Questions about Her #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show | #BNxBBNaija5

Esther Is 24, Sexy & Glowing 🎉

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Agunbiade is celebrating her birthday with some stunning photos and they’re so sexy!

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Facial Expressions”, just turned 24 today and she wrote on her Instagram: “Chapter 24. Its been 366 days of God’s grace and blessings and If I was asked to count God’s blessings, it will take millions of nights and days.
This past year has been a roller coaster of emotions but I choose to be happy, to focus on the positive and make the most of what God gives me. I’m a year older”.

In another post, she wrote:

24, Sexy and Glowing💃🏾💃🏾
Do you know some people are still arguing with my age🤷🏾‍♀️, like is it your own🤣🤣

See photos below:

Photo Credit: esther_biade
Photography: @rukkydidit@abayomiakinaina
Mua: @vins_signature
Outfit: @mauchio_putz
Accessories: @_crownit
Hair: @hairbyriches
Stylist: @Ore_lejika

