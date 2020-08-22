Esther Is 24, Sexy & Glowing 🎉

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Agunbiade is celebrating her birthday with some stunning photos and they’re so sexy!

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Facial Expressions”, just turned 24 today and she wrote on her Instagram: “Chapter 24. Its been 366 days of God’s grace and blessings and If I was asked to count God’s blessings, it will take millions of nights and days.

This past year has been a roller coaster of emotions but I choose to be happy, to focus on the positive and make the most of what God gives me. I’m a year older”.

In another post, she wrote:

24, Sexy and Glowing💃🏾💃🏾

Do you know some people are still arguing with my age🤷🏾‍♀️, like is it your own🤣🤣

See photos below:

Photo Credit: esther_biade

Photography: @rukkydidit | @abayomiakinaina

Mua: @vins_signature

Outfit: @mauchio_putz

Accessories: @_crownit

Hair: @hairbyriches

Stylist: @Ore_lejika