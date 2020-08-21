Get All the Scoop on #BBNaija Day 33

A win and a counsel

After a win with her team in the Betway Trivia, Vee proceeds to advise Laycon on the path he was treading in the BBNaija house.

Vee noticed Laycon was rekindling his relationship with Erica and she took it upon herself to advise him, but not before she joined her team for the Betway Nigeria Trivia.

It’s a win for Team White

The housemates put on their game faces and their trivia hats as they battled against each other for this week’s Betway Nigeria Trivia. In the end, team white won. As usual, they had to first separate themselves into two teams before playing.

Team White: Nengi, Brighto, Vee, Neo, Ozo, Kiddwaya, and Lucy.

Team Black: Wathoni, Praise, Erica, Dorathy, Laycon, Tolanibaj, Prince and Trikytee.

Trikytee had created the personae of the oracle that usually predicted the answer for whichever team he belonged to. The answer was usually arrived at after much deliberation. Last week, Ozo was the oracle in Trikytee’s team, but this time, Praise was the oracle in his new team (Team Black) but that wasn’t enough to secure a victory for them. After an intense clash, Team White edged their opponents with one point.

Fair warning

“It will end in tears,” Vee warned as she advised Laycon concerning what his rekindled friendship with Erica might cost him. She urged him to give himself space from Erica and focus on his ‘gangsta’ so as to avoid being distracted. Vee who is no stranger to the complicated relationship between Laycon and Erica deemed it fit to remind Laycon of the state he found himself in when he initially tried to break free. Vee was one of the few friends who helped him get over his sober phase and to keep him from slipping back into that hole, she insisted he stop whatever emotions were building up in him. “I don’t care if its infatuation or like, I need you to stop it,” she cautioned.

Neo believed no one had the right to tell Laycon what to do but he also warned him not to be wary of rekindling this close friendship with the hope of getting what he wants because if he doesn’t, he might end up in the state of despair he just came out from.

In spite of this cautionary warnings, Laycon is still his own man and the final decision on how he wants to pursue his relationship with Erica rests in his hands. Either way, he chooses, we will be here to see how it all turns out.

Worked up over pampering

Prince is upset that getting the pampering he deserves is becoming an issue in the BB Naija House and he gets into an argument over it.

The best part of winning the Arena Games is not just bragging rights, but also a week of pampering from the rest of the Housemates. It’s Prince’s turn to get his pampering but it is not going down well with everyone else. Biggie making it mandatory that he gets pampered makes it all the more complicated.

Explaining why you need to be pampered

A mild argument took place between Lucy and Prince as he explained why he was right to make requests of the other Housemates. “I don’t understand why everybody is having an issue with me telling them to do stuff for me,” he said complaining about the treatment being meted out to him. To make a case for his demands, he reiterated that Biggie made it mandatory that he made use of his privilege or face the consequence. Lucy grudge was that he seemed to be asking for too much as she sarcastically replied “flex your flex, it is your lucky tenure,” An upset Prince kept trying to explain that he wasn’t being extra with his demands and that he was just following instructions.

