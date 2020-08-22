Is Kemi’s Husband Cheating on Her? Find Out on Episode 2 of “Witches”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On the second episode of Yemisi Wada‘s “Witches“, Kemi is in a bit of a dilemma. Well, this dilemma involves her husband and her co-worker, but, what extent will she go to find out the truth?

This movie is about three friends who journey through the city, different nature, different ever-changing sex lives, and remain inseparable in good and bad.

“Witches” features Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Remi Surutu, Shawn Faqua, Bucci FranklinWilliam Benson, and directed by Lyndsey.

Watch the first episode below:

