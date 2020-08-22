Connect with us

Music Scoop

Burna Boy's “Twice As Tall” debuts at No. 5 on UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart!

Music

Did You Know Davido originally Wanted to Be a Rapper? Read His Interview with the Recording Academy where He talks About It

Music

New Music: Tomi Owo - Beautiful

BN TV Music

The Cavemen Break Down "ROOTS" Album on Accelerate TV

Music

New Video: Seyi Shay feat. Ycee, Zlatan & Small Doctor - Tuale

BN TV Music

Trust Us, You'll Love the Remake of Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer's "Already" by the Dream Catchers

Music

New Music Solana feat. Joeboy - Far Away

Music

New Music: Tomi Thomas - Hopeless Romantic

Music

Tiwa Savage's Performance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" will Blow your Mind

Music

It's Here! The Cavemen release their Debut Album "ROOTS"

Music

Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall” debuts at No. 5 on UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy spent last year shattering cultural ceilings, making history, and giving more prominence to Afrobeat. Now, his new album “Twice As Tall“, barely three weeks since the premiere, is topping the charts, home and abroad.

“Twice As Tall” is the highest new entry on the UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart. It’s also new at Number 11, on the Official Albums Chart (streaming and sales).

Official Charts says:

Just outside the Top 10, Burna Boy’s fifth album Twice As Tall is new at Number 11, marking his highest-charting record in the UK to date.

Number 11

 

Number 5

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

She Writes Woman: What to Do When Your Loved One Lives With a Mental Health Condition

Muinat Adekeye: When an African Student Leaves the Nest

Osasogie Omoigui: Finding Balance As A Creative

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

Advertisement
css.php