Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall” debuts at No. 5 on UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart!

Burna Boy spent last year shattering cultural ceilings, making history, and giving more prominence to Afrobeat. Now, his new album “Twice As Tall“, barely three weeks since the premiere, is topping the charts, home and abroad.

“Twice As Tall” is the highest new entry on the UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart. It’s also new at Number 11, on the Official Albums Chart (streaming and sales).

Official Charts says:

Just outside the Top 10, Burna Boy’s fifth album Twice As Tall is new at Number 11, marking his highest-charting record in the UK to date.