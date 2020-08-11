Tochi talks Drama with Lucy, Strategy & Plans After the #BBNaija Show

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tochi became the fourth #BBNaija Lockdown housemate to be evicted on Sunday, August 9.

In this interview with host Ebuka, Tochi spoke about his journey in the BBNaija house, his feelings on a few of the housemates, who he thinks is playing the game best so far, and his future plans.

Watch the video below:

In his Betway interview, Tochi tells us about all the moments that Biggie and the camera missed while he was inside the house.

