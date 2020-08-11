Every Fashion Girl Will Be Talking About The Smart Money Woman Trailer Today

The Smart Money Tribe is coming to your TV screens soon! The buzz has been building this week regarding the release of the first trailer for the adaptation of critically acclaimed ‘ The Smart Money Woman’ book. Zuri, Ladun, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara of The Smart Money Woman book are being brought to life for the first time. Set to premiere sometime in September, the new series will have all the joie de vivre and #SmartMoneyLessons we came to know and love from the first book, but with some surprise twists.

And from the look of the trailer, it’s shaping up to be a super fun and super stylish first season. There are also some specially developed characters in the mix— and we cannot wait to meet them!

The half-hour series, executive produced by the author, and starring a strong ensemble cast debuts on Africa Magic, this September. The thought provoking 13 episode adaptation explores the relationships of African millennials to personal finance in contemporary Nigeria and how it affects the landscape of their dating and relationships.

The Smart Money Woman stars Osas Ighodaro (“ Merry Men, Bling Lagosians”). The cast also includes Toni Tones (“ King Of Boys”), Ini Dima-Okojie (“Sylvia, Who’s the Boss”), Lala Akindoju (“Your Excellency, Fine”), Eby Eno (“Last Days”), Eso Okolocha (“Forbidden Fruit”), Timini Egbuson (“Elevator Baby”), Karibi Fubara (“God Calling , Ratnik”), Tope Tedela (“Ratnik, The Ghost and the House of Truth”), Seun Ajayi (“God Calling, The Lost Okoroshi”) and Temisan Emmanuel.

The series is directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and co- produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, Akintunde ‘MARINE’ Marinho and Arcadia TV Africa. Season One of the Smart Money Woman TV Show is powered by First Bank and supported by Unilever, Virgin Atlantic and Pernod Ricard.

Scroll down to watch the trailer and get ready to mark your calendar for the September release date.

