Connect with us

Movies & TV Style

Every Fashion Girl Will Be Talking About The Smart Money Woman Trailer Today

Movies & TV Scoop

Let's Catch Up on All That Went Down on #BBNaija Day 23

BN TV Movies & TV

What Eric Had to Say About His Relationship with Lilo, Wathoni & Plans After the #BBNaija Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Tochi talks Drama with Lucy, Strategy & Plans After the #BBNaija Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Khalil reassures Faa of his Feelings on Episode 66 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Movies & TV

Daniel Kaluuya stars as Black Panther Activist Fred Hampton in Biopic "Judas And The Black Messiah"

Movies & TV Scoop

Erica the New HoH picks Kiddwaya as her Deputy on #BBNaija Day 22

Movies & TV Nollywood

There's A New Teaser for Biodun Stephen's Film "Glimpse" starring Bisola Ayieola & Lola Idije

BN TV Movies & TV

You Should Totally Watch Episode 6 of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's Web Series "Abattoir"

Movies & TV Scoop

Eric & Tochi Have Been Evicted – Here’s What Happened on #BBNaija Day 21

Movies & TV

Every Fashion Girl Will Be Talking About The Smart Money Woman Trailer Today

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Smart Money Tribe is coming to your TV screens soon! The buzz has been building this week regarding the release of the first trailer for the adaptation of  critically acclaimed ‘ The Smart Money Woman’ book.  Zuri, Ladun, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara of The Smart Money Woman book are being brought to life for the first time. Set to premiere sometime in September, the new series will have all the joie de vivre and #SmartMoneyLessons  we came to know and love from the first book, but with some surprise twists.

And from the look of the trailer, it’s shaping up to be a super fun and super stylish first season. There are also some specially developed characters in the mix— and we cannot wait to meet them!

The half-hour series, executive produced by the author, and starring a strong ensemble cast debuts on Africa Magic, this September. The  thought provoking 13 episode adaptation explores the relationships of African millennials to personal finance in contemporary Nigeria and how it affects the landscape of their dating and relationships.

The Smart Money Woman stars Osas Ighodaro (“ Merry Men, Bling Lagosians”). The cast also includes Toni Tones (“ King Of Boys”), Ini Dima-Okojie (“Sylvia, Who’s the Boss”), Lala Akindoju (“Your Excellency, Fine”), Eby Eno (“Last Days”), Eso Okolocha (“Forbidden Fruit”), Timini Egbuson (“Elevator Baby”), Karibi Fubara (“God Calling , Ratnik”), Tope Tedela (“Ratnik, The Ghost and the House of Truth”), Seun Ajayi (“God Calling, The Lost Okoroshi”) and Temisan Emmanuel.

The series is directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and co- produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, Akintunde ‘MARINE’ Marinho and Arcadia TV Africa. Season One of the Smart Money Woman TV Show is powered by First Bank and supported by Unilever, Virgin Atlantic and Pernod Ricard.

Scroll down to watch the trailer and get ready to mark your calendar for the September release date.

Credits:

Executive Producer: @smartmoneyarese

Cast: @iamtonitones @inidimaokojie @officialosas @lalaakindoju @eby_eno @chiefblack @_timini @esodike_ @_seunajayi @taymesan_ @topetedela @ekuedewor @nonsobassey @chimelaazurunwa

Fashion:  @Shaviyclothing @Zivanora @Adeysoile @loveladybiba @cinnamonlagos @zephansandco @wanasambo  @atafo.official @joaghsports  @odiomimonet @liskofficial @themusefactory_ @julyetpeters @shop_inkha @shop_fss @Fazsion @Keexstribe @tokatoka_lagos @tnldesigns @fablanebyderin @torloweiworld @mazelle.studio @amarelisatelier @ejiroamostafiri @zhenascloset @frankieandco_lagos @greyvelvetstores @jeweljemila @kaisersuits @sanusilagos @davanajewelry @beloisofficial @dzynbabe @republicretailhub  @imadeduso @bigbenkilani @kolakuddus @maestyling @14zeroseven @spaziolabel @ehi_ng @bankolethomasofficial @lolabaej @zashadu @lolaadeoti

Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye
Director: @bproducer
Director of Photography: @femiawojide
Producer: @lalaakindoju
AD: @ajikeadesokan
PM: @maryannngozi_
Costume designer: @isokenogiemwonyi
Art director: @designbydaisyo
Technical Production : @arcadiatvafrica @akintundemarinho @olamideyousuph
Furniture: @doiidesigns @ifeyinwaighodalo

Make up @houseoftara_intl
MUA @kike_tara
Hair @mohiniexperience @laposhair

Hair Stylist: #Ibrahim

Powered by @firstbanknigeria

Supported by: @Unileverghng @VirginAtlantic  @PernodRicardng

Special thanks to @circanonpareil @thefineryikoyi @arierhi 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Laetitia Mugerwa: The Education & Emancipation of Women is Not a Threat to Your Manhood

A Young Nigerian’s Guide to Learning More About the African Continent

Advertisement
css.php