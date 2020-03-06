Arese Ugwu is Bringing her Smart Money Tribe Book Tour to Lagos | March 13

Author of the popular book “Smart Money Woman“, Arese Ugwu is getting set to kick off her Lagos book tour.

This is coming after the last stop in Accra, where she had media rounds, and a meet and greet with her readers in Accra. Attendees also got a chance to learn about managing their personal finances, how to thrive in a difficult economy, and how to be financially independent. All this came alongside signed copies of the “Smart Money Woman”, drinks and a lot of freebies.

“The Smart Money Tribe” Lagos book tour will feature an exciting line up of amazing speakers such as Tara Fela-Durotoye, Bolanle Oluakanni, Stephanie Obi and, of course, Arese Ugwu, as they share stories about personal finance and strategies to build personal wealth in this climate.

The event will feature:

Fireside chat with Arese & Bolanle

Screening the trailer of the Smart Money Series for the first time

Panel discussion with the cast of the Smart Money Woman TV series.

Date: Friday, March 13, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria, Lagos.

RSVP: smartmoneyafrica