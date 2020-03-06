Connect with us

Arese Ugwu is Bringing her Smart Money Tribe Book Tour to Lagos | March 13

Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove Home some Great Points on Agric-tech Youth Empowerment at Social Media Lagos 2020

Guess who just Won Most Loved Malt Drink? Malta Guiness Did💃🏽

GpennyFoods brought All the Eats to Afrobeats at #SMWLagos 2020

Omawumi joins forces with Adekouroye to celebrate Olympians at Ladies in Sports 2020 International Women's Day Event

Join Nicole Chikwe & other Millennial Mothers at the Mummy Summit | April 25th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

LEAP Africa is empowering Social Entrepreneurs for a Decade of Action

#BNxDSF25: Dubai Shopping Festival Was Lit! Hear From the BellaNaijarians Who Won A Free Trip

Tonye Cole bared it all at the 1st Under 40 CEOs Live in Lagos

Author of the popular book “Smart Money Woman“, Arese Ugwu is getting set to kick off her Lagos book tour.

This is coming after the last stop in Accra, where she had media rounds, and a meet and greet with her readers in Accra. Attendees also got a chance to learn about managing their personal finances, how to thrive in a difficult economy, and how to be financially independent. All this came alongside signed copies of the “Smart Money Woman”, drinks and a lot of freebies.

“The Smart Money Tribe” Lagos book tour will feature an exciting line up of amazing speakers such as Tara Fela-Durotoye, Bolanle Oluakanni, Stephanie Obi and, of course, Arese Ugwu, as they share stories about personal finance and strategies to build personal wealth in this climate.

The event will feature:

  • Fireside chat with Arese & Bolanle
  • Screening the trailer of the Smart Money Series for the first time
  • Panel discussion with the cast of the Smart Money Woman TV series.

Date: Friday, March 13, 2020.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria, Lagos.
RSVP: smartmoneyafrica

