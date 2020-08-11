Connect with us

Anthony Madu is Determined to Follow His Dreams of being a Professional Ballet Dancer

These Beautiful Photos of Blue-Eyed Risikat & Her Adorable Kids Kaosarat & Hassanat will Make You Smile

Love Vegetable Stew? Here's an Amazing Healthy Recipe from "Diary of a Kitchen Lover"

Khalil reassures Faa of his Feelings on Episode 66 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Daniel Kaluuya stars as Black Panther Activist Fred Hampton in Biopic "Judas And The Black Messiah"

Victor AD is More Concerned about Making Good Music than the Pressure to Make Hits

This Interview of Rotimi by Girlfriend Vanessa Mdee is such a Sweet Moment

“Rwanda is Moving from an Agriculture-based Economy to a Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro on Under 40 CEOs

The Influencer Challenge is Hilarious, Here are a Few of Our Favourites

You Should Totally Watch Episode 6 of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's Web Series "Abattoir"

Anthony Madu, the Leap of Dance Academy the 11-year-old ballet dancer has impressed people around the world after a video of him dancing in the rain touched the hearts of millions.

Anthony will now have the chance to train with some of the best ballet dancers in the world. He has been offered a scholarship from the American Ballet Theater in New York City.

The video definitely struck a chord with Nigerian-born actress, Cynthia Erivo, she says she felt a special, personal connection when she saw Anthony.

She told NBC News:

They’re in Nigeria. I happen to be Nigerian as well. And I was like, this felt like a kismet moment.

I think it’s extremely important because I think boys are not encouraged to do this incredibly hard craft that actually encourages strength and stamina and beauty.

He and his dance classmates were able to video chat with American Ballet Theatre’s acclaimed soloist Calvin Royal III who offered encouragement.

Calvin Royal said:

You are not only changing your world there in Africa but you’re changing the hearts and minds of so many people.

Anthony alongside his mum, Ifeoma Madu, had a video chat with from CBS. When asked how ballet makes him feel, the boy said:

It makes me feel strong and happy when I’m dancing. I see my future like that I’m going to be a professional dancer when I grew up.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: leapofdanceacademy

