Burna Boy talks “Twice As Tall” Album, Diddy & the Power of Unity on “The Breakfast Club”

Burna Boy is the latest guest on The Breakfast Club.

The Breakfast Club features celebrity interviews, Charlamagne tha God’s Donkey of the Day, Angela Yee’s Rumor Reports, DJ Envy’s mixes and so much more! Every guest visiting the world’s most dangerous morning show is grilled with their signature blend of honesty and humour.

On this episode, Burna Boy talks to the hosts about his album “Twice As Tall”, the power of black unity, African and so much more.

Here are some highlights

He choose Sean Diddy Combs as the executive producer for the album, because he’s someone he had always looked up to.

as the executive producer for the album, because he’s someone he had always looked up to. The album serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same.

He wants Africans and Africans in the diaspora to embrace their heritage.

COVID-19 made his music production easier. He was able to brainstorm, plan and create the music all at the comfort of his home, rather than spending time on tour.

Watch the video below: