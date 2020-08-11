Connect with us

Love Vegetable Stew? Here’s an Amazing Healthy Recipe from “Diary of a Kitchen Lover”

Diary of  Kitchen Lover is back with another must-try recipe. On this episode of her vlog, she’s teaching us how to make vegetable stew with groundnut oil.

Vegetable stew is a rich Nigerian stew that’s quite popular and eaten widely by a good number of both Nigerians and non-Nigerians. It is commonly made with palm oil, but the kitchen lover is here with a different recipe and it looks so yummy.

Watch the preparation process below:

