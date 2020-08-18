Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

With my years of experience as a financial expert and helping corporate employees create the passive income they can retire to someday, I realize that the reason employees suffer when they lose their jobs is because they lack a passive income to protect them. The major roadblock I see here is this: employees lack the right information, the right motivation, and the right perspective to take action.

A solid passive income is the dream of every employee, but many don’t know how to create one. Here are three ways for you to create a solid path to passive income:

Build Your Passive Income Seed

Every income requires a seed to grow. The active income you earn through your job requires human capital seed. The human capital seed comprises three critical components:

Time: you must invest time to add value.

Physical presence: you must be present to deliver value.

Health: you must be strong and healthy to produce value and stay focused.

Without the investment of these seeds, employees cannot earn active income (i.e. salary). Passive income also requires a seed. The seed for passive income is savings. That is the amount of money you set aside each month as protection for yourself. The more money you save, the sooner your passive income replaces your active income. When this happens, you enjoy three things. The first is time freedom – the ability to control your own time. Then income freedom – the ability to set your own income. Then work freedom – the ability to do what you love and take time off when you like. Savings is, thus, the critical seed you need for your financial freedom.

Leverage the Financial Independence Investment Vehicle

The goal of savings is to generate the seed you need for planting into an investment vehicle. While savings accumulate the seed, the financial independence investment vehicle grows and secures the seed. Not all investment vehicles are created equal and not all of them can lead you to financial freedom. There is only one type of investment vehicle that can create the future you desire and it is the financial independence investment vehicle. It comprises solo investment vehicles, as well as a mixed bag investment vehicle. The goal is for a particular investment vehicle to help you achieve a specific financial freedom objective. This is the only way to earn money in your sleep.

Migrate the Source of your Livelihood

For most people, the source of livelihood depends on an active income that is temporary and fragile (salary). If this continues until retirement, or you experience a job loss, you will suffer enormous financial stress. To ensure that you are well protected, you need to migrate your source of livelihood from an active income, that requires a job, to a passive income that can operate independently of a salary. To do this successfully, you need to first convert a big portion of your active income to a passive income. Continue this conversion until your passive income is strong enough to do either of two things for you: the first is to carry the weight of your bills – that is, pay your bills comfortably in the absence of salary; the second is to sustain your current living standard – that is, prevent your current living standard from falling below 100%. Whether you choose to build a passive income that carries your bills or living standard, one of the important things to note here is this: your source of livelihood must shift from a temporary income that requires ongoing work to a permanent income that can thrive in your sleep.

It’s time to create a solid passive income that will secure your future for life.

***

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels