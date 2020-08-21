Connect with us

Weddings

Lovers Forever! Huda & Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

The Kamu Collection by Ruvero Style is For the Northern Bride

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 349

Weddings

He is my Mr Perfect Timing! See Omotoyosi & Adedamola's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

See Danique & Henri's Beautiful Cameroonian Wedding in Washington

Weddings

All The Stories We Loved This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

Birthday Party Turned Surprise Proposal! Alexandra & Victor's #BNBling in Russia

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Revive Collection by Naomi Deru Bridal

Weddings

I've Found My Soulmate! Thameena & Ahmed's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

We Love All the Vibes from Daniela & Angelo's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

Lovers Forever! Huda & Michael’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

Huda and Michael are definitely a beautiful Ghanaian couple with a sweet love story. They met back in 2014 at a point where Huda had decided that she wanted to stay away from relationships. Michael knew that the “normal route” wasn’t going to work with her, so he stuck around and their friendship blossomed into this beautiful moment. Five years after, Michael popped the question and they tied the knot a few weekends ago in Ghana.

 


How We Met
By the bride, Huda

We met in early 2014. By then I thought I was disinterested because I had just taken the ‘vow’ that all broken-hearted girls take- to stay away from relationships. However, he seemed completely undeterred and kept trying to reach me. According to him, he realised the “normal route” wouldn’t work with me and decided to try an alternative approach. He came at me with the offer of friendship instead. Not in an annoying, intrusive way though, we had the best conversations, hung out quite often running errands together and tasted food from all the corners of Accra.

 

After 7 months, when we both couldn’t deny that we wanted more than friendship, he took me to one of our favourite spots and asked me to officially be his girlfriend. We dated for 5 years and he asked me to marry him during our 6th.

 

 

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur
Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh
Makeup: @mzl4wson
Planner: @whitechalktheplanner

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Muinat Adekeye: When an African Student Leaves the Nest

Osasogie Omoigui: Finding Balance As A Creative

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

Advertisement
css.php