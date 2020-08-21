Lovers Forever! Huda & Michael’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Huda and Michael are definitely a beautiful Ghanaian couple with a sweet love story. They met back in 2014 at a point where Huda had decided that she wanted to stay away from relationships. Michael knew that the “normal route” wasn’t going to work with her, so he stuck around and their friendship blossomed into this beautiful moment. Five years after, Michael popped the question and they tied the knot a few weekends ago in Ghana.



How We Met

By the bride, Huda

We met in early 2014. By then I thought I was disinterested because I had just taken the ‘vow’ that all broken-hearted girls take- to stay away from relationships. However, he seemed completely undeterred and kept trying to reach me. According to him, he realised the “normal route” wouldn’t work with me and decided to try an alternative approach. He came at me with the offer of friendship instead. Not in an annoying, intrusive way though, we had the best conversations, hung out quite often running errands together and tasted food from all the corners of Accra.

After 7 months, when we both couldn’t deny that we wanted more than friendship, he took me to one of our favourite spots and asked me to officially be his girlfriend. We dated for 5 years and he asked me to marry him during our 6th.

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur

Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh

Makeup: @mzl4wson

Planner: @whitechalktheplanner