All The Stories You Should Definitely Read on BellaNaija Weddings
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Nini & Tolu’s Civil Wedding is Serving Major GOALS
You’ve Got to See Afoma & Chidi’s Civil Wedding in Enugu
Liberian Bride, Ghanaian Groom = Feel Good Vibes from the #FoundmeaTutor2020 Wedding
The #DNA2020 Love Story is All You Need Today
Afoma’s Dream of Marrying a Doctor is Now a Reality! See #DoubleMaffair2020 Pre-wedding Shoot
#TheHappyUnion Love Story + Pre-wedding Shoot will Make You Smile
This #BNHoneymoonSpot in the Dominican Republic is Baecation Goals
You Need to Pin This Beautiful #BNHoneymoonSpot in Italy
This Bridal Shoot Will Inspire Your Civil Wedding Glam
These Dresses by Knanfe are Just Perfect for The Minimalist Bride
10 Songs for Your Beautiful First Dance by DJ Prince
Our Conversation with Accra-based Makeup Artist Valerie Lawson is Worth Reading
Designing Unique Bridal Dresses is His Thing | Get to Know Yemi Osunkoya of Kosibah
7 Reasons Why You Should Have Your Wedding in 2020
Let’s Talk About Teamwork in a Relationship by Adanna & David Family
Kanuri Brides-to-be Will ❤️ This Beauty Look
One Word for Today’s Beauty Look by Jide of St.ola is Flawless
Edo Brides-to-be, Keep it Simple & Stunning with This Beauty Look
Yoruba Brides-to-be, This Green Trad Look is Calling For You
The Floral Design in this Bridal Styled Shoot is 💯