All The Stories You Should Definitely Read on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Nini & Tolu’s Civil Wedding is Serving Major GOALS

You’ve Got to See Afoma & Chidi’s Civil Wedding in Enugu

Liberian Bride, Ghanaian Groom = Feel Good Vibes from the #FoundmeaTutor2020 Wedding

The #DNA2020 Love Story is All You Need Today

Afoma’s Dream of Marrying a Doctor is Now a Reality! See #DoubleMaffair2020 Pre-wedding Shoot

#TheHappyUnion Love Story + Pre-wedding Shoot will Make You Smile

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in the Dominican Republic is Baecation Goals

You Need to Pin This Beautiful #BNHoneymoonSpot in Italy

This Bridal Shoot Will Inspire Your Civil Wedding Glam

These Dresses by Knanfe are Just Perfect for The Minimalist Bride

10 Songs for Your Beautiful First Dance by DJ Prince

Our Conversation with Accra-based Makeup Artist Valerie Lawson is Worth Reading

Designing Unique Bridal Dresses is His Thing | Get to Know Yemi Osunkoya of Kosibah

7 Reasons Why You Should Have Your Wedding in 2020

Let’s Talk About Teamwork in a Relationship by Adanna & David Family

Kanuri Brides-to-be Will ❤️ This Beauty Look

One Word for Today’s Beauty Look by Jide of St.ola is Flawless

Edo Brides-to-be, Keep it Simple & Stunning with This Beauty Look

Yoruba Brides-to-be, This Green Trad Look is Calling For You

The Floral Design in this Bridal Styled Shoot is 💯

 

