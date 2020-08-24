You’ll Love to See Nini & Tolu’s Breathtaking Civil Wedding #ThatNTLove

We are totally enjoying all the beautiful civil ceremonies lately.

The absolutely gorgeous bride Nini and her forever love, Tolu tied the knot legally and it was everything beautiful and more. The bride’s home was turned into a beautiful space for their civil ceremony. Right from the decor, to her stunning looks and dresses, everything came together brilliantly for the #ThatNTLove couple.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness. Keep scrolling to see the photos of their day and the backstory of how they met. If you love all things weddings and love, then head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

How We Met

By the bride, Nini

I met my first class engineer in a very memorable way about a decade ago. I came to visit my Aunt in Lagos all the way from far north (Yola). I walked into a bank one morning and there he was staring at me. He sighted my passport photographs and asked if he could keep one. In reluctance, I just gave him and said to myself “abeg, no be my passport photo, I’ve got so many”. He asked for my phone number and I gave him the inactive one. Months went by and one day I saw the sim card, inserted it in my phone. The next day his call came in, reluctantly I picked and we exchanged pleasantries. He called again the next day and we spoke briefly on fun jokes, society and drive. Moments later I reflected on everything we talked about over the phone and thought to myself “he is intellectually sound”.

Time to serve my fatherland came (NYSC) and I was posted to Akure. We were incommunicado for a long while. One fateful morning he called and I told him I was posted to Akure. I described my experience as a Corp member and his words of encouragement boosted me. Surprisingly I didn’t know he was now working in Akure. He didn’t mention it. At this time I had changed my number. He decided to look for me at the Local government where we usually have our CDS. He made enquiries from some Corp members, unknowingly to him, they knew me and my details were given to him. That evening he called and that was the beginning of our friendship. We remained good friends. He is that friend I shared all secrets with. He will listen and advise accordingly. One day he confessed his love for me. We took things slowly until he completely won my heart. His calmness, focus, determination, zeal and intelligence drew me closer to him each passing day.

He is very patient. He saw what he wanted and worked his way out to achieve it. It took him some years but he didn’t mind. “SirT” as I call him has been a blessing to me. He’s been with me through thick and thin. A shoulder to lean on always. He is a quiet person and very private. He supported and helped me blossom into the “woman” I have become. I remembered the day Mom poured her heart and prayed for this day to come. It’s finally here and cheers to our “Forever “. Glory be to God for being our pillar.

