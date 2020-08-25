You are my Happy Place! Feyi & Ibukun’s Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Love is just so beautiful.

Feyi and Ibukun‘s pre-wedding shoot is getting us all up in our feelings today. We can’t help but love their beautiful pre-wedding session captured by Keziie and planned by Magna Events. We can bet that both Tola and Yomi had a good time doing this, I mean, what’s more, special than creating lasting memories with the love of your life.

Keep scrolling to see moments from the #20fi20 pre-wedding. Do catch up with more pre-wedding shoots and love stories here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Groom-to-be: @_ibukuno

Bride-to-be: @fanyimama

Photography: @keziie

Planner:@magnaevents