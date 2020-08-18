It’s Jade Osiberu’s Birthday & she’s Serving Us some Lockdown Legs 😍

Connect with us

Jade Osiberu is celebrating her birthday with some jaw dropping photos and they’re so pretty! 😍😍😍

The filmmaker who is the mastermind behind top Nollywood blockbusters like “Sugar Rush” and “Isoken” just turned 35 today and she wrote on her Instagram:

Serving lockdown thighs and legs inherited from Abebi, because it’s my birthday in less than 2 hours and twinnie @poshclick did her thing with these photos and Iremide made this dress in less than a week ❤️❤️

Thanks to everyone who made me feel like a princess 💋

View more photos below:

Credits:

Photographer @poshclick
Dress: @benedizione_bdz
Make Up: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers
Hair @vaavavoom

