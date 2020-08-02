5 Coronavirus Updates You Should Read Today

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, August 1, announced that 386 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed across the country.

A breakdown of the new cases across states is as follows; FCT-130, Lagos-65, Ondo-37, Osun-29, Plateau-23, Rivers-15, Enugu-14, Nasarawa-12, Bayelsa-11, Ebonyi-11, Ekiti-9, Oyo-8, Edo-8, Abia-6, Ogun-3, Katsina-3, Imo-1, Adamawa-1.

There are now 43,537 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 883 deaths has been recorded. 20,087 patients who recovered from the disease have been discharged.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61

Lagos State to reopen worship centres August 7 and 9

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says places of worship in the state will be reopened from August 7.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday during a briefing on COVID-19 at the State House in Marina. While mosques will be reopened next week Friday, the governor said churches will follow suit on Sunday, August 9.

According to him, religious leaders must make available hand sanitizer, thermometer guns, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from Friday, August 7 for our Muslim worshippers and on Sunday, August 9 for our Christian worshippers. We will only be allowing 50 per cent of their capacity at either the church or the mosque. Churches that have Saturday worship day will also be allowed to start holding their Saturday worship.

He also said the state is winning the battle against the dreaded virus largely due to the increase in the number of tested samples. He said the last two weeks witnessed a decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He said:

We must, however, mention that we have seen a gradual decrease in the positivity rate in Lagos State over the last two weeks which combined with our increase in the testing numbers, points to a very encouraging picture of the outcome of our response strategy in the state. We will continue to fine-tune our strategy and our efforts to build on our successes and close all existing gaps if any.

While noting that the state government successfully tested 9,000 samples in the week ending July 26, the governor explained the figures represented a 50 per cent increase in the 6,000 tested samples in the preceding week. He said more testing of suspected COVID-19 cases has been made possible with the creation of additional laboratories in the state.

Ogun State issues guidelines for all returning students including the undergoing of COVID-19 tests

The Ogun State government has mandated all students in boarding houses to undergo Malaria and COVID-19 tests as that would make them admissible into their boarding houses.

In a statement released on Saturday, August 1, Ronke Soyombo, the Special Adviser to the governor on Primary and Secondary Education, said all boarding students must stay in school hostels only as private hostels would not be allowed to accommodate students in order to ensure effective monitoring.

Read the statement below:

As part of the frantic efforts of the State Government to ensure a safe learning academic atmosphere for both learners and teachers of all our public and private schools particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and as instructed by NCDC, all Principals of schools (private and public) in Ogun State are hereby instructed to inform and update all SS3 learners on the following instructions; 1. That ALL the returning boarding students are to stay in the school hostels only 2. That parents are hereby advised that private hostels are exempted from accommodating students during this period to ensure strict compliance with NCDC directives. 3. That the Ogun State Ministry of Health has made provision for a COVID-19 and MALARIA TEST for all SS3 BOARDING students in Ogun State as part of the conditions for the re-opening of schools in the under listed Public Health Care facilities between Friday 31st July and Monday 3rd August, 2020 (a) Abeokuta : The 250 MTR, Okemosan, Abeokuta (A white edifice opposite the State Secretariat) (b) Ado-Odo Ota : Ogun State General Hospital, Ota. (c) Sagamu : Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu 4. That part of the strong condition of admittance to school for boarding students is the COVID-19 CERTIFICATE showing NEGATIVE To this end, all Principals are therefore directed to immediately disseminate the above important information to all SS3 learners in the State and to ensure that the above instructions are strictly adhered to as sanctions will be meted out to any defaulting school. E – signed

Mrs Ronke Soyombo

S A on Primary and Secondary Education

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi disclosed that he has recovered from COVID-19.

The Governor, who went on isolation June 22 after testing positive for the virus, expressed gratitude for the prayers and good wishes received from well-wishers while he was in isolation.

Announcing his recovery on Twitter, the governor wrote

After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.

Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi recovers from COVID-19

Governor Dave Umahi, his daughter and three of his close aides have recovered from coronavirus after testing positive for the disease.

In a statement released 4 weeks after he tested positive for the virus, Umahi thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support.

Ebonyi has recorded 785 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in the country.