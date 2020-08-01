Chidinma Ajoku lost her Life when a Container Fell on her Bus, Now Her Family Wants to Stop that From Ever Happening Again

Chidinma Ajoku and her colleague Chima Nnaekpe, on Sunday, July 26, were returning home from work when, at Ilasamaja bus-stop, Mushin, a container fell on top of the bus carrying them, Premium Times reports.

It sounds ridiculous, a container suddenly falling on top of a bus. But it’s a story Nigerians are all too familiar with. Too many lives have been lost to an accident that should be unimaginable.

Unfortunately, Chidinma and Chima lost their lives.

And now, the Ajoku family are calling on the government to stop these avoidable deaths. They want to get the containers off our roads.

In an emotional video that went viral on Twitter, Chidinma’s mother narrates the tragic story of how she waited to receive a call from her daughter on Sunday but never did.

Our lives are in danger, Chidinma’s mother says in the video, because we encounter these trailers and containers every day on our roads.

This is Chidinma Ajoku’s mum. Deedee recently died because a container fell on the car she was in. Enough is enough ! It’s time to get these tankers and trailers off the road! It’s time to get justice. We can’t keep quiet and allow people to keep dying and suffering due to useles pic.twitter.com/COEbXHHXuk — M (@MineKohwo) July 30, 2020

And inefficient government officials we have. The governor of Lagos state has to do something about this! Deedee did not deserve this 😞Please retweet and tag whoever you can 🙏🏽 @jidesanwoolu @MBuhari @RotimiAmaechi @tundefashola pic.twitter.com/BijrHVnjfD — M (@MineKohwo) July 30, 2020

In the same vein, Chidinma’s brother, Droan Ajoku, also took to Twitter to demand justice. All his family wants is justice for his sister, he said. He is “sick and tired of how Nigeria keeps failing us!”

Hey everyone! that’s my mom, and all we want is justice for my sister. I’m sick and tired of how Nigeria keeps failing us! Please retweet and share, Let’s get Deedee justice. https://t.co/ePOFsmdgAf — gent (@Droannn) July 30, 2020

Photo Credit: @Gidi_Traffic