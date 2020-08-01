Connect with us

News

Chidinma Ajoku lost her Life when a Container Fell on her Bus, Now Her Family Wants to Stop that From Ever Happening Again

News

Why the Court Dismissed the Assault Suit against Senator Elisha Abbo

News

Remember the Twitter Hack of Bill Gates, Obama & Kim Kardashian by Bitcoin Scammers? Here's an Update

News

Nigerian Parents to Newborn Quadruplets get the Best Gift, Courtesy of the Crown Prince of Dubai

News

President Buhari Commends Muslims & Christians for Patience over COVID-19 Guidelines + Other More Updates

News

Eid Mubarak to all BellaNaijarians

News

Donald Trump is Suggesting that the US Election be Postponed & Folks Are Not Having It

News

What the Sovereign Immunity Clause Removed from Nigeria's Loan Agreement with China Really Means

News

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Celebrates A Decade in Fashion And Announces Plans For October 2020

Inspired News

Meet the 4 Africans Selected for the 2020 Echoing Green Fellowship

News

Chidinma Ajoku lost her Life when a Container Fell on her Bus, Now Her Family Wants to Stop that From Ever Happening Again

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Chidinma Ajoku and her colleague Chima Nnaekpe, on Sunday, July 26, were returning home from work when, at Ilasamaja bus-stop, Mushin, a container fell on top of the bus carrying them, Premium Times reports.

It sounds ridiculous, a container suddenly falling on top of a bus. But it’s a story Nigerians are all too familiar with. Too many lives have been lost to an accident that should be unimaginable.

Unfortunately, Chidinma and Chima lost their lives.

And now, the Ajoku family are calling on the government to stop these avoidable deaths. They want to get the containers off our roads.

In an emotional video that went viral on Twitter, Chidinma’s mother narrates the tragic story of how she waited to receive a call from her daughter on Sunday but never did.

Our lives are in danger, Chidinma’s mother says in the video, because we encounter these trailers and containers every day on our roads.

In the same vein, Chidinma’s brother, Droan Ajoku, also took to Twitter to demand justice. All his family wants is justice for his sister, he said. He is “sick and tired of how Nigeria keeps failing us!”

Photo Credit: @Gidi_Traffic

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Advertisement
css.php