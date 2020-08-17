Sweet Spot
Maria Okan’s Daughter Monife is ONE & they celebrated with a Cute Themed Party
It was Maria Okan‘s daughter Monife Asaiah Folasade Maria Okanrende‘s first birthday and the proud mama threw a Peppa Pig-themed birthday party for her little princess.
The Media personality shared cute photos of the party, which had close friends and family in attendance, on Instagram. Monife had so much love on her first birthday and Maria wrote:
“Happy 1st birthday Monifé Asaiah Folasade Maria Okanrende!!! You make me so proud! This 1 year of knowing you has been the best year of my life. Get ready, we’ve only just begun babe.”
View this post on Instagram
A few more moments capturing our love on OUR day. Yes oh! I get 2 birthdays a year. It’s lit 🔥 She had like 4 outfit changes. I wanna be like her 🤎🤣 Thanks so, so, so much to my family and amazing friends. This isn’t the 1st birthday party I planned (from the moment I was pregnant 👀), however, the pandemic changed everything. We thank God. My circle is tight, but it’s pure. We are blessed. #MonifeOkans1stbirthday #PeppaPig
Photo Credit: MariaOkan