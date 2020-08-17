We Can’t Wait to meet Baby Edwards – But First, A Baby Shower for Perri!

It’s no secret that Big Brother Naija 2019 reality star Mike Edwards and his beautiful wife Perri are expecting their first child, so a baby shower feels right about now!

Courtesy of her mother and cousins, the athlete and TV personality had fun at her baby shower and she looked so Yummy while celebrating with family 😍😍

She wrote:

A DAY TO REMEMBER…Had such a lovely day at my BABY SHOWER yesterday!!!💙💙💙💙💙

Big thank you to my mum and cousin for making it happen. I had a fun time.

Everything looked amazing thank you to @jayoungevents

See the Photo’s below:

Photo Credit: @itspsd | @shakesy_02