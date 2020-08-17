Connect with us

Sweet Spot

We Can't Wait to meet Baby Edwards - But First, A Baby Shower for Perri!

Sweet Spot

Maria Okan's Daughter Monife is ONE & they celebrated with a Cute Themed Party

Sweet Spot

Some Monday Morning Beauty for You in the form of Mo Abudu

Scoop Sweet Spot

Check Out the Beautiful Photos from Sarah Ofili & Seigha Adukeh’s Daughter Siena’s Birthday Celebration

Music Sweet Spot

John Legend's "Wild" Music Video is the official announcement for Baby Number 3 with Chrissy Teigen

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ahmed Musa is Officially Introducing Us to Baby Isa

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s 3 Down, Forever to Go for Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Here's a First Look at Toolz & Tunde Demuren's Baby 'The General'

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

This Interview of Rotimi by Girlfriend Vanessa Mdee is such a Sweet Moment

Scoop Sweet Spot

TeeBillz is Introducing us to his Sweetheart ❤️

Sweet Spot

We Can’t Wait to meet Baby Edwards – But First, A Baby Shower for Perri!

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

It’s no secret that Big Brother Naija 2019 reality star Mike Edwards and his beautiful wife Perri are expecting their first child, so a baby shower feels right about now!

Courtesy of her mother and cousins, the athlete and TV personality had fun at her baby shower and she looked so Yummy while celebrating with family 😍😍

She wrote:

A DAY TO REMEMBER…Had such a lovely day at my BABY SHOWER yesterday!!!💙💙💙💙💙
Big thank you to my mum and cousin for making it happen. I had a fun time.
Everything looked amazing thank you to @jayoungevents

See the Photo’s below:

Photo Credit: @itspsd | @shakesy_02

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Emeka Chinagorom: This is Possibly How you Get to a Sad Lonely Death if You’re Gay and Nigerian

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

Advertisement
css.php