Adut Akech & Runtown are on a Romantic Birthday Getaway in Greece ❤️

You should already know by now that we at BN are suckers for love stories and we’re so happy when we found Adut Akech is currently on a private birthday getaway in Greece with her boo, Runtown.

The music star clocked 31 today, and they decided to spend quality time together.

It was just earlier about a month ago when we saw the two of them packing on the PDA, unable to keep their hands off each other

Now, they are in Paros Island, Greece. From having a romantic dip in the swimming pool to having a table filled with delicious delicacies and more, Runtown and his boo are in la-la-land.

Wishing her boo 4L a happy birthday, the Sudanese model wrote:

Happiest birthday to my person, my g and lover. Grateful to be spending this special day with you. Wishing you more life, success and happiness, love you 4L baby @runtown 😻❤️🤞🏾

Go wish SoundGod a happy birthday 🎈🙌🏾

