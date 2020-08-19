Adut Akech & Runtown are on a Romantic Birthday Getaway in Greece ❤️

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

53 mins ago

 on

You should already know by now that we at BN are suckers for love stories and we’re so happy when we found Adut Akech is currently on a private birthday getaway in Greece with her boo, Runtown.

The music star clocked 31 today, and they decided to spend quality time together.

It was just earlier about a month ago when we saw the two of them packing on the PDA, unable to keep their hands off each other

Now, they are in Paros Island, Greece. From having a romantic dip in the swimming pool to having a table filled with delicious delicacies and more, Runtown and his boo are in la-la-land.

Wishing her boo 4L a happy birthday, the Sudanese model wrote:

Happiest birthday to my person, my g and lover. Grateful to be spending this special day with you. Wishing you more life, success and happiness, love you 4L baby @runtown 😻❤️🤞🏾
Go wish SoundGod a happy birthday 🎈🙌🏾

Check on it!

