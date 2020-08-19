“My Bald Kissable Head” – Vandora Has A New Look!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 mins ago

 on

All too often we let the fear of the unknown stop us, and it seems 2020 has given many of us the ginger to try out new things. Some of your faves have debuted new looks this year, from Terry G, Stephanie Linus, to Seyi Shay and now, Vandora.

The Big Brother Naija 2018 star decided to switch things up with a new look and we love it. She shared her new look on Instagram, which she captioned, “My bald kissable Head”.

Isn’t she gorgeous?

Photo Credit: vandora_vandora

