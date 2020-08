Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, professionally know as Erigga, and the love of his life Morenike are set to get married on the 3rd of October.

The rapper shared the post on his Instagram, he wrote:

“#NIGGA2020 who is ready to chop jollof rice oct 3rd ? @fabsnikki 😘😘😘😘

you no go fall inlove or you want make we push you OCT 3rd?”

Photographer: @kapturephotogenic

Suit: @bsing_fashion_designer

Photo Credit: Erigga