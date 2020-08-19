Connect with us

Sweet Spot

"Thank you for my children" - Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is excited to be a Mum Again

Music Sweet Spot

Rapper Erigga is getting Married to his Love Morenike

Scoop Sweet Spot

Adut Akech & Runtown are on a Romantic Birthday Getaway in Greece ❤️

Sweet Spot

We Can't Wait to meet Baby Edwards - But First, A Baby Shower for Perri!

Sweet Spot

Maria Okan's Daughter Monife is ONE & they celebrated with a Cute Themed Party

Sweet Spot

Some Monday Morning Beauty for You in the form of Mo Abudu

Scoop Sweet Spot

Check Out the Beautiful Photos from Sarah Ofili & Seigha Adukeh’s Daughter Siena’s Birthday Celebration

Music Sweet Spot

John Legend's "Wild" Music Video is the official announcement for Baby Number 3 with Chrissy Teigen

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ahmed Musa is Officially Introducing Us to Baby Isa

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s 3 Down, Forever to Go for Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun ❤️

Sweet Spot

“Thank you for my children” – Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is excited to be a Mum Again

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s a double dose of blessings for Dolapo Oni Sijuwade!

It’s her birthday today and congratulations are in order to the Nigerian actor and producer on the arrival of her bundle of joy.

The TV personality welcomed her baby girl recently and she shared the news on her Instagram. She wrote:

It’s often said that no two pregnancies are the same. I can tell you for me no two deliveries are the same.
I remember thinking a few weeks back that the last 18 months have been extremely challenging. But Nothing could have prepared me for how tough this past week would be.
I gave birth to our beautiful lil princess and then things suddenly became very serious for me health wise.
This evening I was finally discharged from hospital and was able to come home and hug and kiss my new born and my son for the first time in what feels like forever.
Thank you God for the gift of Life. Thank you for my children. Thank you for my beautiful family. I DO NOT take it for granted.
This is the best birthday gift ever; to come home. Something so simple yet so special. To help me celebrate my birthday please appreciate those you love. Don’t forget to tell them too.
Happy Birthday to me x 👑
Photo Credit: Marcydolapooni
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

BN Prose: These Dreams Do Not Come To Pass by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

Advertisement
css.php