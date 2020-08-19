Sweet Spot
“Thank you for my children” – Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is excited to be a Mum Again
It’s a double dose of blessings for Dolapo Oni Sijuwade!
It’s her birthday today and congratulations are in order to the Nigerian actor and producer on the arrival of her bundle of joy.
The TV personality welcomed her baby girl recently and she shared the news on her Instagram. She wrote:
It’s often said that no two pregnancies are the same. I can tell you for me no two deliveries are the same.
I remember thinking a few weeks back that the last 18 months have been extremely challenging. But Nothing could have prepared me for how tough this past week would be.
I gave birth to our beautiful lil princess and then things suddenly became very serious for me health wise.
This evening I was finally discharged from hospital and was able to come home and hug and kiss my new born and my son for the first time in what feels like forever.
Thank you God for the gift of Life. Thank you for my children. Thank you for my beautiful family. I DO NOT take it for granted.
This is the best birthday gift ever; to come home. Something so simple yet so special. To help me celebrate my birthday please appreciate those you love. Don’t forget to tell them too.
Happy Birthday to me x 👑
Photo Credit: Marcydolapooni