Maureen Ezissi is Addressing Rumours concerning her Marriage to Blossom Chukwujekwu

Maureen Ezissi is clearing the air and addressing her marriage and separation from her husband and actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu.

When the news of their separation made the rounds in 2019, Nollywood actress Padita Agu confirmed that their marriage was going through troubled times.

In a lengthy post shared on Maureen’s Instagram page, the skincare entrepreneur said the day her marriage with the actor crashed was the worst day in her life, and she admitted being unaware that her marriage to Blossom was about to end abruptly.

She wrote:

Worst day today Work Sucked Greatly My Heart Sank too… Weird thing is…. by this time last year.. 😂😂😂😂, exactly same date and same time, my Old man broke to me the news of my marriage being over… I remember laughing for a long time, standing up from where I sat listening to him as he tried to find the best words to convey the message to me… i put both hands in my pocket and paced the room silently as he looked at me waiting on me to say something. I pondered in my head about what I had just heard, why I was the last person to know it and how in the world we got there… 😂😂😂😂 African culture makes it so that the Woman must take it all in, she must understand no matter what, she must be subdued, she must never complain, she must learn to live with whatever, she must forgive even when she can’t, she must show happiness even when she is depressed, she must show strength even when she is weak…. and more But the Man, He is allowed to NOT take shit (even the tiniest of it) He would even be Praised for it. Life!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 September 11th in View; I will be 33 I am Happier

I am at Peace

I’m stronger

I’m Richer

I’m sexier

I’m Single

I’m Free I wasn’t Perfect, I will NEVER be… But I was His Best! Someday, I will Tell this Story… 33 in a Bit (Exactly 1month Away)💃🏻

In another lengthy statement, Maureen addressed some rumours in the media about her marriage to Blossom. According to her, August 11 marks one-year Blossom Chukwujekwu told her that their marriage was over.

Addressing the allegation that she didn’t want to have kids with Blossom, Maureen said she always wanted kids but Blossom didn’t at the time.

I always wanted a child/children. ALWAYS!!! The problem was NEVER me. He didn’t want kids at the time at least not with me (I assume), He didn’t seem interested in having kids…Reasons are best known to him till date. I was more than ready/desperate to the point I started even begging to adopt, yes that’s how badly I wanted one.

Denied the allegation that she chased Blossom because of his fame, writing:

I didn’t chase Blossom. We didn’t start off the friendship on the note that we would ever date or get married.

See her statement below:

Photo Credit: redvigor