Mercy Eke Gave Her Sister the Perfect Birthday Gift – A Car

It’s safe to say Mercy Eke just won the sister of the year award.

What better way to celebrate your favourite person who has been with you through thick and thin, than appreciating them with an incredible gift?

Well, the BBNaija star surprised her sister, Promise with a brand new car.

“Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke you so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you @sweeryeke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the video.

